Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson

The Reds but still have some roster improvement/tweaking left to do, but we’re going to stay away from the transfer rumor mill here, and instead focus on deals already done.
Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is done at Liverpool, the club announced. He leaves Anfield having been a part of Reds teams that won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
Shaqiri, who scored eight goals in 63 games under Jürgen Klopp, now moves on to Ligue 1 side Lyon for a reported fee of £9.5 million. Best of luck to the “Powercube.”
Elsewhere “Robo” is staying put to help anchor down the back line, as Andy Robertson has signed a new contract extension, one that will keep him at the club until June 2026.
“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible,” said Robertson.
“It’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”
Like Shaqiri, Robertson’s stay at Liverpool has seen him earn a winner’s medal for the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.
The Scottish left back moved Merseyside in July of 2017 for an initial fee of £8m and since made 177 appearances.
