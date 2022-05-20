Liverpool Team News vs Wolves: Salah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Fabinho, Origi

Liverpool came from behind to top Southampton on Tuesday. In the final match of the season looming, Liverpool still have a chance to secure the Premier League title, but need some help. The Reds are hosting Wolves, who sit eighth in the table. Wolves are looking to play spoiler, with Liverpool needing a win and some help from Aston Villa against Manchester City.
Injury News
Liverpool have four injury concerns heading into the match.
Both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk suffered injuries in the FA Cup Final and missed Tuesday’s trip to Southampton.
Neither injury is serious, and they have been making progress this week. It’s too early to tell if they will be ready for Sunday, but Liverpool hope they can be involved to get some rhythm ahead of the Champions League final.
Fabinho is in the same boat. He is making progress from a hamstring injury and Liverpool expect to have him available against Real Madrid, but he is doubtful for Sunday.
Joe Gomez suffered an injury Tuesday at Southampton. Scans were negative, and Liverpool are still assessing what he can do.
Need Villa’s Help
Sunday’s situation is very similar to the final day in 2019. Liverpool entered that day down one point to City, hosting Wolves and having a Champions League Final to prepare for.
City were able to secure the title that day, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit to top Brighton 4-1. Liverpool hope this year is different and that they get some help from club legend Steven Gerrard, who is managing Aston Villa.
Gerrard said in his press conference Friday that his first priority is to do what he can for Aston Villa, but if he helps Liverpool, that’s a bonus. Jurgen Klopp said he won’t has spoken with Gerrard, but has no doubt Villa will give it their all.
“I can understand these situations only by thinking of myself in that role,” Klopp said. “If I would play a game and help Dortmund or Mainz, it would be, for me, extra motivation.
“But I don’t play, and Stevie doesn’t play. That’s a a shame. It’s much more of a shame that Stevie’s not playing than I’m not playing. Stevie will take it 100 percent serious, I’m sure, without me calling him.”
Final Home Game for Origi
Jurgen Klopp confirmed Friday that Divock Origi is set to leave the club at the end of the season.
Origi is set to sign with AC Milan.
It ends the Liverpool tenure of a cult-like hero for the supporters.
Origi scored 37 goals for Liverpool since arriving in 2015, but his goals have always seemed to come at key moments.
His brace against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semifinal completed a big comeback, then he helped secure the title with a goal against Tottenham in the final.
He also has scored six times against Everton, and had big game-winners against Newcastle and Wolves throughout his career.
“He is and will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend,” Klopp said. “One of the most important players I ever had, that sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had but it was, and is a pure joy to work together with him.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -650 favorites to win on Sunday. Wolves are +1700 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +700. When looking at the league table, City are -750 to win the title, with Liverpool +450.
