Liverpool FC Team News at Brighton: Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino, Thiago

Liverpool took care of business in advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Now they continue their chase of Manchester City in the Premier League as they will travel to Brighton on Saturday.
Liverpool sit second in the table, six points behind with a game in hand. Brighton sit 13th in the table. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
On the injury front, Liverpool seem to be in good shape. Roberto Firmino is back in full training, and he was the last one with any known injuries to be missing. There are other concerns though. Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Virgil van Dijk all missed some training this week. The latter two played a full 90 against Inter Tuesday and could have been receiving more rest.
But Jurgen Klopp also hinted there could be other concerns.
“Covid is not over,” Klopp said.
“These kinds of things are still going on. We have/had these things as well. That’s going on but we try absolutely everything to avoid this but not obviously really possible. Player and staff who had it have no symptoms, that’s good, but they cannot be involved.”
Salah’s contract
One thing that continues to linger on is the Mo Salah contract situation. The winger is on pace to win his third Golden Boot, He has 27 goals in 34 matches in all competitions, 19 in the Premier League.
He is out of contract in 16 months and the two sides have tried to strike a deal but are so far unsuccessful.
Klopp said Friday the ball is in Salah’s court.
“We cannot do much more, that’s how it is, but I don’t think it’s about that,” Klopp said.
“It’s Mo’s decision pretty much. The club did what the club can do, there’s nothing bad to say about it. It’s all fine. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection or whatever, we just have to wait for that. There’s no rush in the situation.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -200 favorites to win on Saturday. Brighton are +550 underdogs, with +360 odds of a draw.Follow paulmbanks
