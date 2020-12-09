Mo Salah Becomes Liverpool All-Time Leading Scorer in UCL

Liverpool’s Champions League clash against FC Midtjylland tonight didn’t have anything on the line for the Reds, but it still created history. The Reds are already through to the UCL knockout round, as group winners to boot, so manager Jurgen Klopp fielded a younger side and gave some starters the night off.
Mo Salah was one first teamer who did play, and he got the scoring started right off the bat, in the very first minute. (See below)
The Goal of Mohamed Salah for Liverpool in video ! ??#FCMLIV #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/QrhJHVrefR
— Liverpool FC ? (@Reds_ENG) December 9, 2020
It was an odd looking goal, sure, but it was a historical one as the Egyptian is now the Merseyside club’s all time leading scorer in Champions League competition. His 22nd goal in the UCL surpasses Steven Gerrard for first all time, and Salah got to the mark in just 39 matches.
Congratulations Mo Salah, the only one of Liverpool’s fabled front three to be in the starting lineup tonight. As of halftime, his goal was the only scoring in the game, although Naby Keita did see a shot from the box, in stoppage time, get saved.
