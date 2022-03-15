Liverpool FC Team News at Arsenal: Salah, Milner, Tsimikas, Konate

The two most in-form teams in the Premier League are set to meet up Wednesday at the Emirates. Liverpool come into the match having won eight league matches in a row, and climbing to second in the table. Arsenal come in having won five in a row, and have gone six unbeaten. That run has moved them to fourth in the table and the favorites to earn a Champions League spot.
It all comes to a head on Wednesday, as both teams hope to a big three points.
Arsenal vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kick: Wed Mar 16, 8pm Emirates
Team News: Arsenal Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Result Probability: Arsenal 51% Liverpool 25% Draw 24%
PL Position: Arsenal 26mp, 51pts, 4th place Liverpool 28mp, 66pts, 2nd place
PL Form Guide: Arsenal WWWWW Liverpool WWWWW
Injury News
Liverpool are close to 100% coming into the game. Mo Salah came off early against Brighton, suffering a foot injury. It was a little swollen after the game, but is better now and he trained with the group on Tuesday.
Ibrahima Konate is back with the team after missing with an illness. James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are out as they now battle illness.
One game at a time
Liverpool got a boost in the title race when Manchester City drew Crystal Palace on Monday evening. While it got the LFC supporters buzzing about the title race being on, Jurgen Klopp said that his squad isn’t focused on the big picture, just treating every game as a final.
“Whey should it [change the mood]?” Klopp said. “It would if it was in our mind, but we play Arsenal and we are still four points behind. You can’t count before and now think it’s only one point.”
Klopp had nothing but good things to say about Wednesday’s opponent and the form they are in.
“It’s a tough one tomorrow night, but I’m still looking forward to it,” Klopp said. “Arsenal have a clear idea how they want to play football. Possession-based, young, full of talent, full of joy. …. it’s final, after final, after final, that we play.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -110 favorites in the match on Wednesday. Arsenal are +285 to win. The odds are +285 on a draw.
