Liverpool closed the gap to one point in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday. Now the attention turns to the FA Cup, where the Reds travel to Nottingham Forest in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
Forest is having a strong season, and is in the running for promotion to the Premier League. They are eighth in the Championship table, but just one point out of the playoff. For the Liverpool starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
Liverpool have a couple of big injuries to deal with. Trent Alexander-Arnold is definitely out with a hamstring injury. Jurgen Klopp said his right back may be out “weeks,” which is a huge blow. With the international break following Sunday’s match, it gives Alexander-Arnold a little bit of time to recover, but it’s not ideal. Mo Salah is likely out as well. Salah hurt his foot against Brighton last weekend, and came off the bench against Arsenal. He “felt it” at the end of game according Klopp.
Liverpool have options up top, so it’s hard to see Salah playing. James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are battling non-Covid illness. Both are improving, but will be assessed closer to the match.
Historic match-up
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are two long time rivals that have met each other more than 100 times in their history. But the two sides haven’t met since 1999, when Nottingham Forest got relegated.
The rivalry really heated up in the late 1970s, when the teams were battling for dominance both in England and in Europe. Liverpool won the league in the 1975-76 and 1976-77 seasons, but Forest stopped them from winning three straight in the 1977-78 season.
The Reds then took back the title in 1978-79 and 19-79-80. It was a similar stretch in Europe. Liverpool won the European Cup in 1977 and 1978, but Nottingham Forest won in in 1979 and 1980, before Liverpool won against in 1981.
The five-straight titles between the clubs, plus one from Aston Villa in 1982, gave England six-straight champions in the competition – the best run any country has ever had. The history has some sad memories as well.
The two sides played in the semifinals of the FA Cup on April 15, 1989 at Hillsborough, when 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives due to being crushed from an overcrowded terrace. The two sides haven’t played each other in the competition since.
Nottingham Forest supporters stopped by Anfield earlier this week, to lay down wreaths and give their respects to the victims as it nears the 33 year anniversary of the tragedy.
UCL Draw
The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League happened Friday. Liverpool drew Benfica, playing in Portugal on April 5 and at Anfield April 10. The winner of the tie will face the winner of Bayern Munich and Villareal. More on the draw here.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -360 favorites on Sunday, with Forest being +950 underdogs. The odds of a draw after 90 minutes are +500. Liverpool are -1200 to advance, with Forest being +700 to advance.
