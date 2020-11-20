Liverpool Team News vs Leicester: Salah, Henderson, Robertson

The past month has not been kind to Liverpool Football Club on the fitness front. The Reds have been hit with injury after injury, and lost both of their starting centerbacks for the season due to knee issues.
Liverpool will now look to regroup and prepare for a very strong Leicester City side on Sunday in a clash of two teams up near the top of the table.
Injury News
After losing Virgil Van Dijk for the season, it wasn’t good news for Liverpool when Joe Gomez went down with a non-contact injury while with England.
The young centerback ruptured his patella tendon and had surgery during the break. Gomez will miss the rest of the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will also miss Sunday’s game after injuring his calf against Manchester City right before the international break. Jordan Henderson is also out on Sunday, tweaking his back while on duty with England.
It wasn’t all bad news for Liverpool, as Andy Robertson appears to have avoided an injury setback after missing a fixture for Scotland. He played a full 90 in Scotland’s game on Wednesday and will be ready for Leceister.
The news also seems promising on a trio of injured Reds – Thiago, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Thiago and Fabinho are back in training, and will be late fitness tests for Sunday.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is “close” according to Jurgen Klopp, and could also providee depth in the midfield in the near future.
Mo Salah’s COVID Recovery
Along with their other injuries, Liverpool star Mo Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while away with Egypt. Video surfaced showing Salah celebrating his brother’s wedding in a large group without a mask during the break. Salah is out for Sunday’s game, and will arrive back in Liverpool over the weekend. Klopp said he is feeling well with no symptoms from the virus.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are 87/100 favorites to win on Sunday according to Betway. Leicester are receiving 14/5 odds on a win and those are the same odds on a draw.
