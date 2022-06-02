Mo Salah Willing to Liverpool Rival if Contract Situation Doesn’t Resolve

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds and whether I think they will work out.
This is less transfer news and more of an update regarding the Mohamed Salah contract situation.
Mohamed Salah
One of the biggest stars in world football at the moment, most football fans are aware of the situation surrounding the Egyptian King’s contract on Merseyside.
For the uninitiated, Salah’s five-year deal expires next summer.
Despite lengthy and ongoing negotiations, club and player have failed to agree on a new deal. Should Salah enter next season without having signed a new deal, he would be eligible to sign for sides outside of England as soon as January. He can also run down his deal and sign for whoever he likes come the end of next season.
Salah eased the fears of Liverpool fans prior to the Champions League final this year. He assured fans he would stay on Merseyside next season “regardless of what happens”.
News has emerged in the last 24 hours that will have the Liverpool supporter base a little worried. Reports suggest that unless the Anfield club returns with significantly improved terms, Salah will walk away from the club.
The reports suggest he has no intention of leaving England and would have no problem signing with a rival club in the Premier League.
That is a massive blow for Liverpool, as well as a blow to the big clubs on the continent. It immediately rules the likes of PSG, Real Madrid & Barcelona, out of the running.
More to the point, there are only a few clubs in England that could afford the Egyptian’s wages.
Those clubs include newly rich Newcastle United, former club Chelsea & even bitter rivals Manchester United.
There is even the nightmare scenario that he ends up at Manchester City. So if Liverpool and Salah can’t come to terms on a new deal, he could face the Reds in the Sky Blue of Manchester City in the 2023/24 season.
MY TWO CENTS
It is impossible for me to be objective regarding this piece of news. As a Liverpool fan, I thought my worst fear was that Salah would leave the club. Now I know that my worst fear is that the Egyptian goal machine might leave for a direct rival.
I’m conflicted. I still don’t think Liverpool should pay stupid money to keep him, but they should pull out all the stops to prevent him from joining a direct EPL rival.
