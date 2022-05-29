Sadio Mane Leaving Liverpool, Bayern Munich a Potential Destination

Last night was indeed the final time that we’ll see Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing together. The dynamic duo of scoring sensations will be broken up next season as Mane has told his teammates he’s headed out the Anfield exit door. That’s according to multiple outlets, all over the world, including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
It’s too bad, for Mane and the Liverpool supporters that adore him, that his career ended in disappointment, a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UCL Final, a match where they had more many chances, but just weren’t clinical enough.
Reports out of Germany have Bayern Munich the early favorite to sign Sadio Mane, with The Senegal international potentially moving to the Allianz Arena for as little as $32 million. Liverpool can and will be demand “significantly more” as scoring wingers like him are always in high demand.
Last night’s opponents in Paris could be in the hunt too, as they are still reeling form seeing their Kylian Mbappe move fall apart. They’ll likely splash the cash for the 30-year-old, but it is widely regarded that Paris Saint-Germain will not.
Mane’s contract expires at the end of next season, ditto for Salah, but the Egyptian has already affirmed that he’ll see his LFC deal out.
Mane did speak about his club career earlier this week, but didn’t actually say anything of substance or meaning. Sadio Mane completes his Reds career with 192 goals in 454 games across all competitions, including 144 in 348 in the Premier League. Rather impressive to say the least.
