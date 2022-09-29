Liverpool FC Team News vs Brighton: Robertson, Konate

Liverpool host Brighton this weekend at Anfield. It is their first league fixture since the insipid 0-0 draw against Merseyside rival Everton, almost an entire month ago.

Liverpool has played a couple of fixtures in the meantime. Both came in the Champions League. In Naples, the first show was a horror as Napoli thumped Jürgen Klopp’s men. The other fixture was against the Dutch side of Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield. The Reds secured a 2-1 victory in that clash thanks to a late winner from defender Joel Matip.

The break might have come at a good time for The Reds.

The full Liverpool squad will have had plenty of time on the training track to right the wrongs of the start of their 22/23 campaign.

Liverpool vs Brighton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 3pm UK at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 71% Draw 17% Brighton 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 9pts WWD- – Brighton 4th, 13pts WLW- –

Team News

The cloud of injury is slowly dissipating from Anfield. But given the sheer amount of injuries, it was always going to be a slow process. We have separated the rest of the injured players into three handy categories for your perusal.

This group of injured players has shrunk considerably. That news will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears.

THE FIRST-TEAMERS

The two ‘first teamers’ who are unlikely to feature against Brighton are central defender Ibrahima Konate and full back Andy Robertson. Gaffer Jürgen Klopp ruled Robbo out until ‘at least’ the international break. We consider him a less than 50% chance to feature against the Seagulls as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Ibrahima Konate hasn’t featured since pre-season against Strasbourg when he picked up a knee injury as well. He has returned to training over the international break, but we consider him some way away from first-team action.

FRINGE PLAYERS

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are both out of action with thigh complaints. Interesting side note, both players are also out of contract at the end of the season too.

Nailing the trifecta, they are both expected back in training in the buildup to the Manchester City clash in the middle of October.

THE YOUNGSTERS

Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are all still missing. We expect none to take part against Brighton.

Calvin Ramsay has struggled for fitness since joining Liverpool. He is apparently on the precipice of being a genuine option for the first team soon. Caoimhin Kelleher has been out with a groin injury for most of the 22/23 campaign. In promising news, we consider him a 50% chance to play a part this weekend. We have ruled Curtis Jones out of this match.

The talented central midfielder is still struggling with a stress reaction in his tibia.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This match is huge for Liverpool. Lose and they can forget about a title challenge. Draw and it is another few days of questions being asked about whether their window as one of the best teams on the planet has closed. A win would provide the perfect opportunity to build momentum ahead of a wild October fixture list.

