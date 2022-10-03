It is out of the frying pan and into the fire for Liverpool. After an unexpected break handed gaffer Jürgen Klopp an extended amount of time on the training pitch, fans were optimistic. The extra time had given the Liverpool squad time to heal, and they were heading into their Premier League clash with Brighton with their first-choice midfielders.

As most Liverpool fans know by now, things didn’t go according to the script. The Reds found themselves 2-0 in just over a quarter of an hour. Trent Alexander Arnold’s defensive deficiencies laid bare in a horrible quarter of an hour.

Even when they had wrested the lead back with an impressive comeback, they threw it away with some defending that reminded us of the Dejan Lovren era at Anfield.

Looking on the bright side, at least they escaped with a point. And now they take that performance and whatever positives the management can take into a massive Champions league clash against Rangers at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Rangers FYIs

Kick-Off: Tues. Oct 4, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Anfield

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 3 of 6

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 85% rangers 5% Draw 10%

UCL Group Standings: Liverpool: 2nd, 3pts Rangers 4th, 0pts

Team News

Liverpool still has a reasonably hefty injury list.

Let’s look at the players who currently occupy the medical room at Anfield. We will also put the latest comments from Jurgen Klopp about their injury situations.

Andy Robertson (Knee)

“He is already out on the pitch running, a good sign. I don’t know [his return] will be next week or the week after” (Sept. 30th)

Ibrahima Konate (Knee)

“Yes, back. For the weekend, [it] depends on training today, but he’s back, and that’s good.” (Sept 30th)

Calvin Ramsay (Back)

“Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon that he can train now. So, he just needs training, training, training, and there will be a moment when he probably will play [for the] U21s.”

Alongside these three are long-term injury sufferers Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita. The pair, who are both out of contract at the end of the season, are both suffering from thigh injuries. The duo are both expected back this month sometime.

Curtis Jones also remains out of contention as he recovers from a stress fracture in his tibia.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Something is just not right at Liverpool. Whether the message from the gaffer is not getting through to the players anymore or time is catching up with their break neck style, adjustments need to be made. Glasgow Rangers must be licking their lips in anticipation of facing this version of The Reds. If both sides follow their form lines, this could be yet another embarrassing result for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

