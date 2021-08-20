Liverpool Team News vs Burnley: Robertson, Jones, Thiago

After topping Norwich 3-0 in the season opener, Liverpool return to Anfield to take on Burnley FC on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s squad will look to get another win, in hopes of staying perfect in the league before hosting Chelsea next weekend in a key early-season fixture. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
Liverpool got a boost when Andy Robertson returned to training this week. He is still running by himself and not with the full team, but it looks like his return will come sooner rather than later.
Curtis Jones is back with the squad after missing the Norwich game with a concussion. He has cleared protocol and will be available if called upon.
While not injured, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are also back training with the squad after returning late from their holiday after the Euros. Both players can provide big boosts to Liverpool’s midfield.
Fabinho and James Milner were not spotted at training earlier this week, but there was no obvious injury picked up at Norwich, so this is unexplained and mysterious right now.
Fans back at Anfield
It will be a welcome sight for Liverpool, as Anfield will be at 100 percent capacity for Saturday’s game.
It will be the first time Anfield is fully open since March of 2020. Liverpool struggled at home without their normal support last year, even losing six straight home games at one point in this season. That came on the heels of a 68-match unbeaten run at home.
Having fans back should provide Liverpool with a massive boost.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -525 favorites to win on Saturday. Meanwhile Burnley are +1500 to get the win here, with +650 odds on a draw for this match.
Comments
Yeah we are reds ynwa