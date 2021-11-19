Liverpool Team News vs Arsenal: Robertson, Jones, Mane, Henderson

Players are back from the international break now, and are ready to start a busy few months of Premier League play. It will be a tough test for Liverpool right out of the gate, hosting an in-form Arsenal.
Liverpool v Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 20 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Team News: Arsenal Liverpool
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (DWWWW) Liverpool (WWDWL)
Injury News
Once again, the international break was not kind to Liverpool in terms of injuries. As many as eight players may be missing for the Reds when they host their visitors from London.
Joe Gomez is definitely out, as he is dealing with a calf injury. He still has yet to return to training. Also missing will be Curtis Jones, who suffered a “freak” eye injury prior to the international break. Manager Jurgen Klopp said that his eyesight is back, but he is still recovering.
Andy Robertson limped off with a hamstring injury while on duty with Scotland, but it isn’t deemed to serious. There is a chance he is available for Saturday.
The same can be said about Jordan Henderson, who was injured while with England. Klopp said the captain is “a little more injured” than Robertson, but could be available.
Naby Keita and James Milner will not be back in time for the Arsenal match as they recover from muscle injuries. The same can be said for Roberto Firmino, who limped off against Atletico right before the international break.
Divock Origi suffered a “dead leg” while on Belgium duty, but has been training normally since coming back. Sadio Mane also returned early with a rib injury, but has been training and should be available.
Harvey Elliott has moved his training outside, but is still months away from returning.
Trying to get back on track
After blasting Manchester United 5-0, Liverpool have stumbled in their last two games. They saw a 2-0 lead evaporate against Brighton in a 2-2 draw, and lost 3-2 to West Ham right before the break.
Now Arsenal come in, who are unbeaten in their last eight PL games. Liverpool are still hanging around the top of the table, sitting fourth and four behind leaders Chelsea, but are only two ahead of Arsenal.
With AFCON looming where Liverpool will be without leading scorers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the Reds need to rack up as many points as they can.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -215 favorites on Saturday. Arsenal are receiving +550 to win and +380 to draw.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind