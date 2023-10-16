Liverpool Team News vs Everton: Robertson, Gakpo, Bajcetic

With the Merseyside derby fast approaching, Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson. The first choice left back was sent back early from Scotland duty early due to what appears to be a substantial looking shoulder injury.

“Obviously he’s hurt his shoulder,” said Scotland boss Steve Clarke. “We’ll have a look, [he’ll] obviously go back to his club.”

Liverpool vs Everton FYIs

Kick-off: Monday February 13 8pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Everton victory 12% Draw 17% Liverpool victory 71%

PL Form: Everton WLWLD Liverpool DLWWW

PL Standing: Everton 16th, 18 pts Liverpool 4th, 17 pts

Liverpool FC Team News

The news is more certain, and brighter, when it comes to Dutch striker Cody Gakpo.

“He is already out of the brace,” manager Jurgen Klopp said right before the final match preceding this international break. “[He] walks normal around, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, I think he nearly got the best but is still injured.” It was initially expected that he would be back after this set of internationals anyway.

Young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic had a comeback from a long injury layoff, but it only lasted one whole appearance. He has a fresh injury concern, but it is not thought to be too serious. He could best be described as “a doubt” for this one.

Finally, you don’t write a Liverpool Team News article without mentioning Thiago Alcantara, as he is always ruled out of whatever the next upcoming match is, due to injury. But he is still in light training, so that is something positive to say about his potential comeback.

