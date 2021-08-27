Liverpool FC Team News vs Chelsea: Robertson, Fabinho

Liverpool are set to host Chelsea on Saturday in one of the most marquee fixtures of the early season in the Premier League. Both teams have started the season well, winning both their fixtures while scoring five goals and conceding none.
Saturday’s match will be a chance for both sides to lay a marker for the campaign.
Chelsea at Liverpool FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST, Saturday Aug 28, Anfield
Injury News
Liverpool are expected to have the full squad available against Chelsea.
Andy Robertson is back from an ankle injury earlier than expected, and was on the bench last week against Burnley. He declared himself fully fit midweek, and is a big boost for the Reds and what they like to do.
Fabinho is back with the team after missing last weekend’s match. The Brazilian’s father passed away and he was away from the squad to be with family.
Barring a very unexpected late setback, everyone else is available.
Tough Draws
Draws for the Carabao Cup and Champion League took place this week, and Liverpool got tough draws in both.
Liverpool drew Norwich away in the Carabao Cup. It is the 18th time out of 27 games under Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool have drawn Premier League opposition in a domestic cup.
The next day, Liverpool drew Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League.
It is a tough group, with the four sides holding 15 European Cups combined. Liverpool will have to play well to advance.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are slight favorites on Saturday, receiving +150 odds for a win. Chelsea are receiving +190 to win, with +235 on a draw.
