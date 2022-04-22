Liverpool FC Team News vs Everton: Roberto Firmino Update

Liverpool kept pace in the title race with a 4-0 win over Manchester United midweek. Now the Reds welcome local rival Everton at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool remain one point behind Manchester City with six games to go in the Premier League. Everton got a late equalizer against Leicester City to draw 1-1 midweek, and sit 17th in the table.
Injury News
The one injury concern for Liverpool is forward Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has a foot injury, but it isn’t serious. Jurgen Klopp said Friday that Roberto Firmino is feeling “better and better” and that he is expected to train Friday. He is a late fitness test for Sunday, but is expected back next week at the latest. The rest of the squad is available.
Embracing the Journey
It’s late April and Liverpool are still alive in three competitions, after already winning one. It is a busy time for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have 9 (and hopefully 10) games left this season. There is talk outside the club is about a potential quadruple, but Klopp said he just wants the squad to enjoy the last final weeks.
“We love the situation, you cannot plan it that you are still in and around everything,” he said. “We know there’s nothing we achieved so far yet, we won one competition, that’s great , but there are three others to go.
“The next one is a very important Premier League game. The boys are in a good moment and we have to prove it again on Sunday.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -525 favorites on Sunday. Everton are +1400 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +650.
