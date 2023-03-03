Roberto Firmino Reportedly Leaving Liverpool This Summer

When the 2022-23 season ends, we’ll be able to say “and then there was only one” in reference to the legendary Liverpool line of the 2020s. Roberto Firmino, according to a report in Sky Sports, is set to depart Anfield once his contract expires at the end of this season.

With Sadio Mane having departed for Bayern Munich last summer, and Firmino now set to walk on a free, it will leave Mohamed Salah as the only remaining member of the all-world front three that helped not only end Liverpool’s infamous title drought, but also bring another Champions League title to the Merseyside club.

Soon gone, but obviously never forgotten.

According to Sky Germany: “The 31-year-old striker has decided not to renew his expiring contract and will part ways with the club in summer after eight successful years.” While this is huge news, on the eve of The Biggest Game in English Football/Northwest England Derby, it is not surprising. Liverpool have been putting big money into revamping their attack for years now. First it was Diogo Jota.

Then the club record signing for Darwin Nunez, from Benfica, this past summer. Then, in January came the addition of striker Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The writing has been on the wall for Firmino, for awhile now. But that doesn’t take away all that Firmino achieved, him and the rest of his linemates, over low those many years.

The Brazilian provided numerous exciting moments, and he achieved a collection of winners medals, at Liverpool that was as elite it gets.

