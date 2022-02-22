Liverpool FC Team News vs Leeds United: Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool topped Norwich City on Saturday at Anfield, overcoming a 1-0 deficit to win 3-1. The Reds now sit second in the table, six points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand.
That game will be played Wednesday at Anfield when they host Leeds United. Leeds are 15th in the table after a 4-2 loss to Manchester United. For the Liverpool Starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
Diogo Jota (ankle) and Roberto Firmino (hamstring) are both out for Wednesday’s game. Both suffered their injuries last week against Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Liverpool hope one or both can be available for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, but it’s growing more and more unlikely. At the present moment, those are the only two injuries in the squad.
Klopp not focused on the title race
After beating Norwich on Saturday, Liverpool moved to within six points of Manchester City in the table. The Reds then got a boost, with Tottenham topping City 3-2 later in the day. If Liverpool top Leeds on Wednesday, they move within three points of City with a match-up between the two squads still ahead in early April.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his focus isn’t on the title race, with a dozen matches still to go.
He said the focus has to remain on Leeds, and then Liverpool have to focus match-by-match.
“For us nothing changed really,” Klopp said.
“We have to win all our games, we expect City to win theirs. Traditionally it happens more often than not, that they win pretty much all their games.
“But we play them once. That’s the one game we want to win, definitely.
“We have to be 100 percent focused on just this one game, because we cannot win the game and the league and everything in one game. We can just try to make sure that we win a very difficult Premier League game.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -650 favorites to win at home. Leeds are receiving +1700 odds on a win and there are +750 odds on a draw.
