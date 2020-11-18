Rhys Williams Injury Further Deepens Liverpool Crisis in Back Line

The international break from hell continues for Liverpool FC. Rhys Williams, who has made five appearances for Liverpool this season and played in all three Champions League group-stage matches, is the latest Reds player to suffer an injury.
Given all the key absentees they already have in the back line, this news comes at the absolute worst time. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are out for most, if not all of the season. Fabinho is also missing while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are doubts for Sunday’s crunch clash versus Leicester City.
Williams could have made his first Premier League appearance, perhaps even in the first team, but that is now doubtful due to a hip injury that kept him out of the matchday squad. The good news is that it was just precautionary.
“He had a very minor stiff hip,” said England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd of the Rhys Williams issue.
“It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool. With all the players, if there’s any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.
“Rhys wasn’t actually on the bench so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool.”
In addition to the all injuries and doubts in the back line, Liverpool will also be without superstar winger Mohamed Salah, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
When the third place Reds take on the first place Foxes this weekend, they will be extremely short-handed, to say the least.
