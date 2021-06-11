Liverpool FC Have Great Representation at Euro 2020

If not for the very unfortunate injury to full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC would eight players representing their respective countries at Euro 2020.
Seven, including team captain Jordan Henderson with England, is still really impressive however. And you see Reds on some of the major leading contenders for the tournament title too. The full list of LFC players at Euro is below:
- England: Jordan Henderson
- Scotland: Andy Robertson
- Spain: Thiago
- Portugal: Diogo Jota
- Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri
- Wales: Neco Williams, Harry Wilson
A month long football feast is set to commence, and there is certainly a strong possibility that when the champion is crowned, you’ll see a member of Liverpool receiving a winner’s medal. England have a real chance at winning this thing, and NBC Sports places them #3 in their Euros power rankings. (FIFA ranks them #4 in the world).
They rank Portugal #4 and Spain #5, so you have some solid contenders that feature prominent Reds there as well. It doesn’t look so good for Robertson’s Scotland though, as NBC ranks them #20 of the 24 teams.
Of course, you never know what might happen during the competition, and upsets are to be expected. Happy Euro Eve everyone!
