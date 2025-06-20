Liverpool Close on £35m Jarell Quansah Sale to Bayer Leverkusen

Given that Liverpool FC are not in the Club World Cup, due to its arbitrary qualification process, it’s going to be awhile before we have a match to make a starting XI prediction and team news for again. However, we have plenty of transfer talk to cover, with Liverpool about to send central defender Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

According The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and Sky Germany, a full agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

The deal will be for about £30 million, plus add-ons that will see the total rising to £35 million.

It’s a great piece of business for Liverpool, who have made Leverkusen their primary trading partner this summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong was their first signing of the summer, with Florian Wirtz the next deal to close…eventually. Wirtz will be the signing that breaks Liverpool’s club transfer fee record, when it is finally signed, sealed and delivered.

Took Frimpong and Wirtz from him and gave him Quansah in return. Slot has finessed Ten Hag again 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pqk9hNA7TQ — Braden 🐦‍🔥 (@Braden_LFC) June 19, 2025

Obviously, that transaction has been dragging out for a long while now. And the sale of Quansah will end up offsetting some of that cost. “Happy Quansah” everyone!

