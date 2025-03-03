Liverpool FC at Paris Saint-Germain is no doubt the highlight of this next round of UEFA Champions League action. Some would even say that getting a matchup of this magnitude this early in the tournament (the round of 16) exposes some flaws in the new formatting.

Well, maybe so, but what might be less than fair for the clubs is actually a blessing for the media and fans.

Liverpool FC at Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed. March 5, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 41% Draw 25% Liverpool 34%

Team News for Both Sides

And as an added bonus, both sides will be close to full strength for this one.

PSG have a nearly fully fit squad. Meanwhile Liverpool have just two injury concerns, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley. However, neither would have likely featured in this one.

This matchup is one that truly embodies the term “Champions League” as both look nearly certain to win their respective domestic top flight leagues this season.

Both sides are in first place by exactly 13 points right now; Liverpool in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

