Predicted Liverpool Line-up at Preston North End (Carabao Cup)

After a thrilling 5-0 win at Old Trafford, Liverpool quickly rebound to face Preston North End Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
It is a chance for some non-regulars to get some good minutes, and Jurgen Klopp will heavily rotate his side.
Goalkeeper
Adrian may get the start in goal. This normally would be a spot for Caoimhin Kelleher, but he missed the bench over the weekend with illness and has missed the last few days of training. Adrian hasn’t featured since February, but Wednesday should be a good chance for him to get some minutes.
Defense
There will be heavy rotation in the defense, especially after back-to-back big games at Atletico and United. Kostas Tsimikas will start at left back, with Neco Williams getting his first start of the year at right back.
Joe Gomez is slotted in at one of the center back spots, and Nat Phillips could get a start at the other center back position. Phillips was an important part of Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League with his play at the end of last season, but has fallen down the pecking order as players returned from injury. Wednesday is a good chance for Phillips to get some playing time.
Midfield
The Liverpool midfield added more injuries Sunday. The Reds already had Thiago and Harvey Elliott out, then lost James Milner and Naby Keita to injuries against United.
Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely will start. The other midfield spot could go to 18-year-old Tyler Morton, who was withheld from the youth games this weekend. Liverpool are unlikely to risk Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in the game, and Morton has played the holding midfield role for the u23s.
Attack
Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both should start Wednesday. There hasn’t been much time for either player this year, but they have played well when given the opportunity. Especially with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane missing time in a couple of months for the African Cup of Nations, you want Minamino and Origi to be ready to go.
Sadio Mane may get a start at the other attacking spot after not starting on Sunday. It's unlikely he plays a full 90 though.
