Liverpool FC, at this point, are basically “champions-elect.” It’s not officially official yet, but they will win the Premier League, and it’s “when,” not “if.” Leicester City, likewise, have their destination set. They will be relegated. It hasn’t happened mathematically yet, but it is coming.

So Sunday’s match is between two sides where the outcome is already determined.

Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. April. 20, 4:30pm, King Power Stadium, Manchester, UK

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Leicester City

Alisson Becker; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Federico Chiesa; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota

