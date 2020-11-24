Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atalanta (UCL)

After a big win in the Premier League against Leicester City, Liverpool now turn their focus to Atalanta and the Champions League. A win against the Italian side will secure knockout round qualification for Jurgen Klopp’s men, and give them valuable flexibility heading into the busiest time of the season.
Liverpool won the first meeting between the teams 5-0, but Jurgen Klopp won’t take this game lightly.
Goalkeeper
Alisson recorded his second PL clean sheet of the season on Sunday.
That matches his total in the Champions League, where Liverpool have yet to concede a goal. He had six saves against Atalanta in the first meeting.
Defense
This could be a chance to see some rotation from Liverpool.
Andy Robertson has played a lot this year, but is a valuable asset to what Liverpool does. However, with a comfortable lead in the group, this may be an opportunity for Kostas Tsimikas. Neco Williams has a chance to start at right back for Trent Alexander-Arnold. James Milner started in that spot on Sunday, but Williams came on for the final 30 minutes and played well.
Joel Matip and Fabinho are in line to start, but with Liverpool’s injury problems at center back, one of them may get a rest. Rhys Williams is the other option to start, and Robertson or James Milner would slot in to the outside.
Midfield
It is unclear who Jurgen Klopp will have available for Wednesday’s game.
Naby Keita picked up a hamstring injury on Sunday, and is expected to miss a few weeks.
Klopp was coy about the availability of Thiago and Jordan Henderson in his pre-match press conference. Klopp said “one looks closer, the other one looks not that close,” but didn’t specify which is which.
It is more likely Thiago is closer to returning, and that could provide a big boost to Liverpool’s line-up.
Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones seem certain to start, but the third choice is dependent on availability.
Attack
Liverpool are expected to have the services of Mo Salah, who has tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times since returning to England.
He is back in training and barring late setbacks, will be available.
With Salah back, it gives Liverpool a chance to rest one of the regular front-3 and Sadio Mane seems like a likely candidate.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino should get starts, but Klopp may also try to get Takumi Minamino some minutes.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Neco Williams, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
