Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Southampton

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday, via penalties, earning their second trophy of the season. Now they have to turn around, very quickly, to face Southampton in the Premier League.
Southampton last played May 7, when they lost to Brentford 3-0, so they’ll be much better rested. There is likely to be some rotation on Tuesday for the Reds, who suffered a couple of injuries and had to play 120 minutes on the weekend.
Liverpool at Southampton FC FYIs
Kick: 745 BST, Tue May 17, St. Mary’s
Team News: Liverpool Southampton FC
Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Southampton FC
Google Result Probability: Liverpool 69% Southampton FC 17% Draw 14%
Series History: Liverpool 59 Southampton FC 31 Draws 25
PL Form Guide Liverpool WDWWW Southampton FC LLDLW
PL Position Liverpool 2nd, 86 pts Southampton FC 15th, 40 pts
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Goalkeeper
Alisson pitched a shutout in the FA Cup Final, and made a big save on Mason Mount’s penalty in the seventh round of the shootout. Liverpool fans held their breath when he went down in the first half after saving a close-range shot from Marcos Alonso, but he was able to finish the game. A shutout in either of the last two games for Alisson secures him at least a share of the Premier League Golden Gloves.
Defense
Virgil van Dijk came off before extra time Saturday, saying he felt a “twinge” in his leg. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe it to be a serious injury, but it is unlikely he plays Tuesday against his former club. There is also a strong chance both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (who could seriously become the club’s most decorated player one day) are rested after playing major minutes Saturday.
FA Cup hero Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez start in their place. Joel Matip is set to start at one centerback position. Ibrahima Konate may be the choice at the other,
Midfield
Fabinho is out with a hamstring injury, but should be ready for the Champions League Final. Jordan Henderson and Thiago both played the full 120 on Saturday, and are doubtful to start. Curtis Jones and James Milner both are in line for starts. Naby Keita should be available as well.
Attack
Mo Salah is a major doubt for Tuesday’s match after suffering a groin injury Saturday. Sadio Mane also isn’t likely to start after playing a full 120 minutes. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota should start on Tuesday. Takumi Minamino is in line to play as well.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Southampton (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino.
