For the second time in a week, Liverpool and Manchester City will face off in an important showdown. This time, the meeting takes place at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals. Neither team have been able to break through in their meetings so far this season, with the teams playing to 2-2 draws at Anfield and the Etihad. Both teams have had little time to regroup for Saturday’s match-up, as they both advanced to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.
Liverpool should be at full strength for the match-up of the two top teams in England. Diogo Jota suffered a knock in the second-leg against Benfica, but is expected to be fit for the contest.
Goalkeeper
It was a strange game for Alisson against Benfica. He conceded three goals, tied for the most he has in any game this season. With a makeshift backline, Benfica beat the off-side trap a few times, leading to a 3-3 draw. If there were a game to struggle, it was in a two-leg tie where Liverpool were comfortably ahead. But at the end of the day, the defense as a whole needs to be better down the stretch, including the keeper.
Defense
Liverpool rested nearly their entire defense on Wednesday. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all didn’t play, but will be ready to go come Saturday. Joel Matip gets the recall at the other center back position over Ibrahima Konate.
Midfield
Liverpool rotated midfield as well, but everyone is available for Saturday. Thiago and Fabinho both started on the bench, and came out for the final 30 minutes. Jordan Henderson started the game, but came off in the second half to save some minutes in his legs.
Those three have been Jurgen Klopp’s “big game” midfield, and it should be no different Saturday.
Attack
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane rested on Wednesday, and are ready to go come the weekend. If Jota is fit enough, he starts at the third attacking spot. If he isn’t, Roberto Firmino slides in after his brace against Benfica.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
