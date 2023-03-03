Manchester United had lost three games in a row against Liverpool until last August, when they turned the tide and gave new boss Erik ten Hag his first Premier League win as a manager.

Now comes the reverse fixture, with the Reds looking to get revenge, and in the process climb the table. Liverpool have managed to crawl themselves back into a Europa League qualification slot, as it stands, but the top four is still doable.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun March 5, Anfield, 4:30pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 40% Draw 26% Man United win 34%

PL Form: Man United WWDWL Liverpool WDWWL

PL Standing: Man United 3rd, 39 pts Liverpool 6th, 39 pts

Odds and Ends

Liverpool are the slight favorites here, pegged to win at 11/8. Man United are backed at 19/10, whilst a draw can be had for 13/5. So, in other words, it’s almost a “pick’em” all around, as well, crazy things always happen in rivalry matches.

Here is the lineup we believe Jurgen Klopp might select, as he attempts to back up that favorite status on the pitch.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

