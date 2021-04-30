Liverpool FC Team News at Manchester United: Phillips, Shaqiri

It’s a must win for Liverpool on Sunday when they travel across northwest England to face Manchester United. After dropping two points in injury time last Saturday, the Reds sit sixth in the table, four points adrift of fourth place and only one ahead of seventh.
Every game is a must-win from here on out if Liverpool are even going to have a chance at playing in the Champions League next year.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30 pm GMT Sunday, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
PL Form Guide, Position: United 2nd, 67pts DWWWWW Liverpool 6th, 54 pts DDWWW
Odds: Manchester United +175, Liverpool +145, Draw +245
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
Injury News
There is no new big injury news for Liverpool prior to the game. Nat Phillips is set to miss his third-straight Premier League game with a nagging injury. His absence has been noticeable, and it is likely Fabinho drops back into his spot.
Xherdan Shaqiri also hasn’t been spotted in training this week, and is unlikely to make the bench.
Long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are progressing well, but it is almost certain none play again this season.
Fans got a bit of excitement this week when Van Dijk posted video of him running on the pitch as part of his rehab, but he is still likely two months away from being available.
Dropping Points late
If Liverpool fail to make Champions League, they have no one to blame but themselves.
Including each of the last two matches, Liverpool have dropped 15 points from winning positions this year, four more than the previous two seasons combined. All 15 of the dropped points came from goals in the 80th minute or later. While injuries to leaders in the middle of the pitch don’t help, Liverpool failed to adjust to see games out.
House of Horrors
Old Trafford hasn’t been kind to Liverpool. The Reds last won there in 2014, making them winless in their eight matches on their rivals’ ground.
Liverpool have drawn four of the past six meetings there. However, a draw simply won’t do on Sunday, and Liverpool need to finally find that elusive win again.
