Liverpool Team News vs Newcastle: Phillips, Jones Super League Fallout

Liverpool return to Anfield on Saturday for a match-up with Newcastle United. The Reds currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-place Tottenham, but also have a game in hand. (For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here)
More importantly, they are just two points out of fourth place, and with it the final Champions League spot.
Injury News
The big question mark for Liverpool is the status of center back Nat Phillips. Phillips missed Monday’s game with Leeds United, and is dealing with a hamstring issue. He will be a late fitness test for Saturday, but Liverpool hope to have him available to solidify the backline.
Liverpool should have the services of Curtis Jones on Saturday. Jones missed the last few games with a lingering injury, but is back in training now. There is no change in status for injured defenders Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk or captain Jordan Henderson.
Super League Fallout?
It was a disastrous few days for Liverpool Football Club regarding the way that they handled the news of the Super League. The announcement last Sunday saw heavy criticism, with supporters traveling to Leeds to voice their displeasure in person.
Liverpool are out of the Super League now, but it still took FSG chairman John Henry two days to comment, and when he did it was by a video message.
It is going to take a lot of work, and it may not even be possible, for FSG to rebuild a relationship with the fans again. With this being the first game at Anfield since the ESL fiasco, there is a potential for more protests before, during and after the game.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -420 favorites on Saturday. Newcastle are receiving +1100 odds for a win, with +240 odds on a draw.
