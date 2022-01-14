Liverpool FC Team News vs Brentford: Divock Origi, Nat Phillips

Liverpool aim to win their first Premier League match since Dec. 16 when they host Brentford on Sunday. The Reds have taken just two points from their last possible nine in the league, and have fallen 11 points behind Manchester City in the table.
It's an important game for Liverpool to try and get back on track as they start the second half of the season.
Injury News
There appear to be no new injuries coming out of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semifinal. Thiago remains sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered in mid-December. There is no exact timetable on his return, but Jurgen Klopp said this week he expects him to start his rehab in the coming days.
Divock Origi is out with a knee injury. Liverpool have been quiet about the injury, just saying he isn’t back in training yet.
Harvey Elliott continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. Klopp is optimistic about his progress, and it sounds like he could be back training with the team in about a month.
Nat Phillips fractured his cheekbone in the Champions League in December. He is not available, but is expected to be in training soon. Liverpool are also without Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, who are at AFCON.
Beware of the Bees
If you just look at the table, Sunday appears to be a straight-forward win for Liverpool. The Reds are third in the table, with Brentford sitting 13th and 19 points behind.
But after the first meeting between the clubs, Liverpool know not to look past Brentford. When the two teams met in late September, the teams drew 3-3.
Liverpool twice had the lead and were pegged back, with Yoane Wissa scoring the final tying goal in the 83rd minutes. Liverpool are without their two main attacking threats, so they do not want to get into another shootout against Brentford, because it is unlikely they have the firepower to do so Sunday.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -340 favorites to win on Sunday. Brentford are receiving +900 odds for a win, with +475 odds for a draw.
