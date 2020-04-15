Optimal Liverpool FC Starting XI with Transfer Targets Added

It’s going to be a long while, June at the earliest (and that’s the most optimistic timeline), until we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again. In the meantime, we have plenty of transfer talk. We even made an all-transfer rumors Liverpool FC starting XI (which can be viewed at this link) The thing about transfer rumors is that they can get extremely tedious quite quickly, so these are rather dull times for sports fanatics and sports reporters.
Of course, if you’re bored right now that’s a luxury- it’s where you want to be during a pandemic.
That’s because a lot of people right now have such serious concerns, of matters way beyond sports that there’s no time for the much lesser evil of boredom. Be very thankful if you’re bored right now, because being so allows you the availability of taking a trip to fantasy land. Let’s pretend, in this fantasy reality, Liverpool signed everyone they wanted, and no one of great importance leaves.
That’s a lot of ifs, I know, but let’s say all these hypotheticals come to fruition, and the whole team is healthy.
We give you the optimal Liverpool FC Starting XI:
Werner
Mane Firmino Salah
Aouar Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Carlos Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Yes, it’s a super team to be sure. In this unorthodox formation of four defenders, two midfielders and four attackers, we see that formidable front line drop back in support of striker Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig man is in very high demand, with LFC supposedly leading the way in the race to acquire him.
We’re also projecting Sadio Mane stays put, and now you have just two starting midfield spots, making competition there something extremely fierce. With the addition of Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, now Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are not even in the first team.
We didn’t want to tinker with the extremely strong back four too much, but if you can pair Sevilla centre back Diego Carlos with Virgil van Dijk, well, I’m not sure it can get much better than that in central defense.
We didn’t even get to the stellar duo from Borussia Moenchengladbach that the Reds are supposedly looking to add.
I think it’s safe to say that this team would win a lot of major silverware!
