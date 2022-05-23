Official: Liverpool FC Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing

The Premier League season is over and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. With the drama of Championship Sunday done and dusted, it’s time to cast an eye at the player movement market.
Recently, I have speculated on transfers. Diving into paper talk, sifting through the rumors and stalking Twitter accounts to disseminate whether I think a transfer is likely. Well, not today. Today I have a confirmed signing to talk about. And one that as a Liverpool fan I am very excited about. So here it is, the first (big?) signing of the summer is over the line. Of course, I am talking about none other than…
We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.
The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 ?
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2022
FABIO CARVALHO
Liverpool has officially confirmed Fabio Carvalho as their first signing of the summer transfer window. Born in Portugal, the former England youth international came close to signing for the Reds in the winter, he has finally made the move from London to Merseyside. He had already completed his medical with Fulham’s permission. The deal will go through on July 1st.
The 19-year-old was one of the most sought-after talents in the Championship. Playing primarily as a number 10 for Fulham this season, Carvalho was instrumental. From his role in attacking midfield, he snared 18 score involvements. He was such a significant piece to the Fulham puzzle that manager Marco Silva was adamant he wouldn’t lose his talisman mid-season. The day after Liverpool’s domestic season was completed, the deal was done.
Although he made his genuine breakthrough this season, he made four Premier League appearances for Fulham in the 2020/21 season. He exploded onto the scene this campaign. He scored some massive goals for the Cottagers, including a goal against freshly re-crowned Premier League champions in Manchester City in the FA Cup.
It remains to be seen where the youngster will line up for Liverpool next season. He has played as a number ten for most of the season at Craven Cottage, but Jürgen Klopp’s men don’t play with a number ten.
Whether Klopp shifts him out to the left or moves him back to the number 8 role, similar to the Harvey Elliot experiment this season, will be interesting.
Whichever way they choose to use Carvalho on Merseyside, Klopp’s men have secured one of the most exciting talents playing in the English system. And from Carvalho’s point of view, he develops at one of the best clubs in the world.
EXCITEMENT METER 50%
Don’t expect Fabio Carvalho to come in and make an instant impact. He will have to be patient and wait for his first team opportunities. Although he will be a slow burner, I expect him to be a hit at Anfield. Maybe even replacing one of the Liverpool front three in text two to three seasons.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
