Ahead of Tuesday night’s UCL round of 16 clash against Real Madrid, Liverpool FC have a fresh injury concern- striker Darwin Nunez, who will undergo tests on a shoulder injury that he sustained yesterday in the win over Newcastle.

The club’s all-time record signing (at £75 million, acquired from Benfica in the summer) will require further medical assessment, as the club determines the entire extent of the injury.

Real Madrid at Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 21, 8pm, Anfield

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 33% Liverpool 40% Extra Time 27%

“Nunez has hurt his shoulder and he needs further assessment,” manager Jurgen Klopp said after the surprising win over the high-flying Geordies.

“We don’t know any more at the moment, we will have to see, but it is painful for him.”

Klopp is completely right there- the squad has been injury riddled enough this season already, and this is the last thing they need right now. While the Uruguay international will be a last minute fitness assessment, there are five confirmed injury absentees for this clash:

Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh) and Calvin Ramsey (knee). Everywhere else, the situation looks alright in the squad.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories