Following a short absence due to an unspecified illness, Darwin Nunez should be returning to Liverpool FC squad this Easter Sunday. Although he’s making his comeback on Easter, don’t expect a resurrection of his Reds career. Nunez, the most expensive player in club history, missed out versus West Ham last weekend, but he’s since returned to training.

He’ll be available here, but according to multiple reports, Darwin is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. April. 20, 4:30pm, King Power Stadium, Manchester, UK

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 79% Leicester City 8% Draw 13%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 1st, 76 pts, WWWLW Leicester City 19th, 18 pts, LLLLD

Reds Team News

It might not take long either! He’s been linked to several clubs, with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal send to be a strong contender for his services.

It’s best Darwin Nunez moves on, and he just never came close to living up to the hype that accompanies being a record signing.

The other major news to come out of the training session pertains to Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he’s back in full participation.

Whether or not he features on the weekend, and if so in what capacity remains to be seen, but he’s in the final phase of his rehabilitation now.

TAA missed the last four games with an ankle injury that he sustained in the UCL loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories