Liverpool FC Team News at Norwich City: Robertson, Jones

For the first time in four seasons, Liverpool will open the Premier League campaign on the road. Saturday will see the Reds travel to Carrow Road to face newly promoted Norwich City.
Injury News
Liverpool do have a couple of injury concerns heading into the season opening match. Andy Robertson suffered an ankle injury in his final pre-season friendly, and he will be out for the first couple weeks of the season. The good news for Liverpool is the injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as initially thought.
Midfielder Curtis Jones will also miss with a concussion.
While not injured, team captain Jordan Henderson and midfielder Thiago Alcantara are unlikely to play more than just some minor minutes off the bench. Both players came back late after extended holiday following long stints on international duty this summer.
Opening Day Success
Since Jurgen Klopp took over as manager, Liverpool have gotten off to some really good starts in the Premier League season.
The Reds have four wins and a draw in their five opening day matches under Klopp, and they have scored a total of 19 goals in those games.
On the other side of the coin, the Reds have conceded 10 goals in those five games, so if history is any indication, Saturday’s match-up could be lively. Maybe take the over? Which then transitions to….
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -310 favorites to win Saturday's fixture. Norwich are receiving +750 to win, with +500 odds given on a draw.
