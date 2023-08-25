Liverpool FC at Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool visits Newcastle United in a match-up of two flawed Premier League title contenders. Yes, we really believe both of these teams could contend for the league trophy this season, but of course, everything would have to go right (and a lot of things would have to go wrong for Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United) in order for that to happen.

This is a match-up of the two sides that finished fourth and fifth in the table last term, but both clubs are now on the upswing.

Liverpool at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 27, 4:30 pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 45% Liverpool 31% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle LW, 3 pts, 8th Liverpool WD, 4 pts, 5th

Liverpool are only two years away from a season in which they accomplished a double/seriously contended for a quadruple. Newcastle are trending upward ever since the Saudi oil money took over, and their direction as a club is only going up.

Let’s take a look at who could be in the first team, for both sides, in this weekend’s headliner fixture.

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominic Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Prediction: Newcastle United 1, Liverpool FC 0

