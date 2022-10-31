Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Napoli (Champions League)

Liverpool will be on a revenge mission when they face undefeated Napoli at Anfield in the final group stage matchday of this year’s Champions League. Napoli humiliated the Reds last time they met, 4-1. It was the worst of all the poor performances from Liverpool this season. And that is saying something!

Historically, Napoli has the upper-hand over The Reds. They have met eight times in European competition, with Napoli having won three to Liverpool’s two. If the Italians can pull off a victory at Anfield this week, it will be the first time they have beaten the English side in back-to-back fixtures.

Interestingly, Liverpool has lost their last two fixtures against Italian sides. In March Inter undid them 1-0. And there was the 4-1 massacre against Napoli just a few weeks ago In their history Liverpool has never lost three consecutive matches against Italian opposition.

This will be Jurgen Klopp’s 100th UEFA Champions League fixture as manager. He has achieved the tally across his spells at both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. Klopp will be the first German manager to accomplish this feat.

Liverpool vs Napoli FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 1, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Anfield

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 6 of 6

Liverpool Team News: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UEL Group Standings: Liverpool: 2nd, 12pts Napoli 1st, 15pts

Starting XI Prediction

There are a lot of factors going into this team selection for Liverpool. The huge clash against Tottenham on the weekend is one. Other considerations will be the injury list and the fact that this is essentially a dead rubber. Unless Liverpool can win by four goals, which is incredibly unlikely.

With all those factors in mind, here is how we see The Reds lining up against Napoli.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Ramsay, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas

MID- Henderson, Milner, Jones

ATT- Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Match Prediction

Close your eyes, Liverpool fans. This one is going to get ugly. Napoli is a well-oiled machine and has barely been troubled by any side this season. We don’t see a way this lethargic, insipid and uninspired Liverpool team will lay a glove on them. If you thought the last two weeks in the EPL had been bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet. The Reds get humbled on their own turf. Napoli 4-1.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

