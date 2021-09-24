Liverpool FC Team News at Brentford: Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool FC got a comfortable 3-0 win at Carrow Road over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup this week, and they’ll now return to Premier League action this weekend.
 
The Reds are joint top of the table with Chelsea and Manchester United, and they face a difficult test on the road at newly promoted Brentford in London this Saturday. We have the Liverpool starting XI prediction for you over at this link

Injury News

There is a fresh fitness concern coming out of the Carabao Cup for Liverpool. Midfielder Naby Keita suffered an ankle injury, and that will keep him out of action this weekend. The injury is feared to be more serious than originally thought, but Liverpool will await further evaluation before a timeline is established.

Liverpool will also be without Thiago, who suffered a calf injury in the victory over Crystal Palace. He will likely miss the next few games.

Harvey Elliott remains out with a long-term ankle injury, but everyone else should be available. 

Welcome back Brentford

Saturday will be the 16th meeting all-time between the two clubs, with Liverpool going 9-3-3 in the previous 15. It has certainly been a minute or two since they last clashed. 

Saturday’s meeting between the two clubs will be the first since the 1989 FA Cup. Liverpool have not traveled to Brentford since 1983 in the League Cup, and the two sides will have their first league meeting since 1947.

Brentford has gotten off to a good start in their return to the top flight, securing eight points from five games and sitting in the top half of the table.

Betting Odds

Liverpool come in as -210 favorites here while Brentford are receiving +600 for the win, while +350 odds can be had on a draw.

