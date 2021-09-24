Liverpool FC Team News at Brentford: Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara

Premier League Watch Party/Book Signing: Come join The Sports Bank Founder, Paul M. Banks, at Fado in Chicago for the North London Derby on Sunday. He’ll be signing copies of his new book Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America.
Injury News
There is a fresh fitness concern coming out of the Carabao Cup for Liverpool. Midfielder Naby Keita suffered an ankle injury, and that will keep him out of action this weekend. The injury is feared to be more serious than originally thought, but Liverpool will await further evaluation before a timeline is established.
Liverpool will also be without Thiago, who suffered a calf injury in the victory over Crystal Palace. He will likely miss the next few games.
Harvey Elliott remains out with a long-term ankle injury, but everyone else should be available.
Welcome back Brentford
Saturday will be the 16th meeting all-time between the two clubs, with Liverpool going 9-3-3 in the previous 15. It has certainly been a minute or two since they last clashed.
Saturday’s meeting between the two clubs will be the first since the 1989 FA Cup. Liverpool have not traveled to Brentford since 1983 in the League Cup, and the two sides will have their first league meeting since 1947.
Brentford has gotten off to a good start in their return to the top flight, securing eight points from five games and sitting in the top half of the table.
Betting Odds
Liverpool come in as -210 favorites here while Brentford are receiving +600 for the win, while +350 odds can be had on a draw.
