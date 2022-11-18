Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Mount, Jones, Bellingham, Keita

Liverpool are off until the League Cup Round of 16 clash against Manchester City on December 22. With that extended time off, it’s time to talk transfer rumors. And this edition is all about a potential midfield makeover.

Let’s start with a potentially blockbuster swap deal, with Naby Keita hypothetically going to Chelsea, and Mason Mount, in theory coming back the other way.

Wow! if it were to actually happen. 90Min claim that Chelsea are among the clubs (Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal too) interested in the Guinean national team captain, as his Liverpool contract expires.

His time at the Merseyside club has been very injury-riddled, and it’s safe to say that they’re ready to move on from him. Ditto for fellow member of the out of contract brigade, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

His time with the Reds could be coming to an end.

But there will be competition for Mason Mount though, as The Guardian claim Juventus have joined Liverpool in being keen on the Blues playmaker. One Reds midfielder set to stay put is Curtis Jones, as he’ll sign a contract extension.

The Times has more on the 21-year-old who has been with the club since he was a part of the U9 squad.

His current deal runs until 2025.

Finally, we close with Jude Bellingham, who is wanted by both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Real Madrid, but with Liverpool said to be leading the way.

In case you missed it, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Watzke said a couple days ago that Bellingham can leave this summer, if he wants to.

So maybe Jurgen Klopp’s connections there will make all the difference?

Expect a major Bellingham bidding war, as he was rated the player with the highest transfer value of any who are participating in the World Cup.

That’s according to the CIES Football Observatory, who place an estimated transfer value of €202m on the English midfielder.

Is he worth it? Is this CIES “study” for real? Well, they say these values are derived from using a bespoke algorithm, whatever that is.

Stay tuned this summer, as things will get very interesting on this front.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

