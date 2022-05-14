Mo Salah Provides Injury Update After Liverpool Win FA Cup

Egyptian magician Mo Salah limped off the pitch today in Liverpool’s FA Cup Final win over Chelsea, apparently injuring his leg. Salah, who was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute, aroused a lot of anxiety among Reds supporters as the UEFA Champions League final looms in just two weeks.

The Reds needed penalties today to defeat the Blues and earn their second trophy of the season (EFL Cup was the first). Their odds of obtaining  third will no doubt be much more favorable if they have their star man available against Real Madrid in Paris.

Speculation ran rampant as the injury looked bad, but apparently, all that concern was for not. After the match Salah spoke with a media member and said he’ll be fine for the big match.

A tweet from James Pearce, formerly of the Liverpool Echo, now with The Athletic reads: “Of course, all good,” says Mo Salah when asked if he will be fit for the CL final in Paris. #LFC

And as you can see from the video below, Salah was in very good spirits after the hard-earned victory, so he’s probably just fine.


Having secured a double now, the Reds will go for the treble on the final Saturday in May. Their quadruple hopes are pretty much shot though, as Manchester City have all but clinched that piece of silverware.

