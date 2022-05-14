Mo Salah Provides Injury Update After Liverpool Win FA Cup

Egyptian magician Mo Salah limped off the pitch today in Liverpool’s FA Cup Final win over Chelsea, apparently injuring his leg. Salah, who was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute, aroused a lot of anxiety among Reds supporters as the UEFA Champions League final looms in just two weeks.
The Reds needed penalties today to defeat the Blues and earn their second trophy of the season (EFL Cup was the first). Their odds of obtaining third will no doubt be much more favorable if they have their star man available against Real Madrid in Paris.
2018—Mo Salah exits the Champions League final in the 31st minute with an injury
2022—Mo Salah exits the FA Cup final in the 33rd minute with an injury
Damn ? pic.twitter.com/Rs79K5Hv52
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 14, 2022
Speculation ran rampant as the injury looked bad, but apparently, all that concern was for not. After the match Salah spoke with a media member and said he’ll be fine for the big match.
A tweet from James Pearce, formerly of the Liverpool Echo, now with The Athletic reads: “Of course, all good,” says Mo Salah when asked if he will be fit for the CL final in Paris. #LFC
And as you can see from the video below, Salah was in very good spirits after the hard-earned victory, so he’s probably just fine.
Mo Salah and Liverpool celebrating their FA Cup win with Egyptian footballer Moamen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.
The beautiful game ?? pic.twitter.com/lkQEvhAH23
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022
Having secured a double now, the Reds will go for the treble on the final Saturday in May. Their quadruple hopes are pretty much shot though, as Manchester City have all but clinched that piece of silverware.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind