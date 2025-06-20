Milos Kerkez Set for Liverpool FC Medical Ahead of £40m Move

In terms of world football, today will be remembered as the day the Liverpool FC summer transfer window doldrums ended. Friday June 20, 2025 has seen not one, but two extremely protracted transfer sagas come to an end. First came the official announcement that Florian Wirtz is moving over from Bayer Leverkusen, breaking not just the Liverpool FC, but also the British transfer fee record. And AFC Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez is next!

The 21-year-old Serbian will undergo his LFC medical on Tuesday, ahead of a £40 million deal.



🚨💣 BREAKING: Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, here we go! Plan from May confirmed as it’s all agreed between clubs. £40m transfer fee, long term deal and Kerkez set for medical in the upcoming days. Kerkez to Liverpool, never in doubt. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/uADWo1mU7R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2025

Just like with Wirtz, the Kerkez deal is one that we’ve known about for a long time, and we’ve all been waiting patiently for it to happen. Well, everyone except maybe Andy Robertson, who could now find himself odd man out once Kerkez arrives.

Robbo has spoken out about this, however, and he’s said that he intends to stay and fight for his place. He’s drawing interest from Atletico Madrid.

And another major move in the works is Jarell Quansah agreeing to terms to join Bayer Leverkusen, making the German club Liverpool’s top trading partner this summer window. Exciting times for Liverpool this silly season. The club supporters are no doubt amped up today, first for Florian Wirtz, and now for Milos Kerkez.

