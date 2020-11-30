Liverpool FC Team News vs Ajax (UCL): Milner, Thiago

After a frustrating 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday, Liverpool must regroup now and prepare for a key Champions League fixture. Ajax will head to Anfield on Tuesday evening in a crucial Group D match, with just two points separating the top three teams of the group.
Liverpool are still in a prime position to advance with two games to go, but, with a busy fixture list ahead in December, it will be crucial for the Reds to secure advancing as soon as possible. For our LFC Starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
Liverpool’s lengthy injury list grew on Saturday, when James Milner pulled a hamstring in the second half against Brighton. He is likely to miss a month with the injury.
Jurgen Klopp also said Monday in his pre-match press conference that Thiago is likely out until January. The Spanish midfielder suffered a knee injury in the Merseyside Derby on a tackle by Richarlison.
Liverpool have been coy with the injury, only saying there were no fractures or torn ligaments, but they are being cautious with their approach.
Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are all making progress in their rehab. However, it seems unlikely that they are ready to feature against Ajax.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is also close to returning as he recovers from a calf injury. The right back is picking up his rehab, and while unavailable for Ajax, Liverpool hope to have him for against Wolves this weekend.
Advancement Possibilities
Liverpool sit atop Group D with nine points, with Ajax and Atalanta sit joint second with seven points. FC Midtjylland are fourth with no points. A win or draw with Ajax would send the Reds through to the knockout stages, because the Reds hold the tiebreaker against the Dutch side.
If Liverpool were to lose to Ajax, they likely will need a win against Midtjylland to guarantee advancement.
In either scenario, Liverpool control their own fate.
Betting Odds
Over at Betway, Liverpool are receiving 1.67 odds for a win. Ajax are getting 4.46 on a win, while the odds on a draw are 4.39.
