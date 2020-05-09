Liverpool FC News: Milner, Robertson, Klopp, Gerrard, Henderson

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of news items to cover, so let’s take a spin through the Liverpool FC news community in cyberspace.
IT'S BACK! The lockdown special that we all needed ??@andrewrobertso5 and @JamesMilner rank the greatest ever UK sitcoms… with some very controversial shouts ?#GOAT list presented by, @MGmotor ? pic.twitter.com/apEzLDxfM8
— Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 8, 2020
We start with some entertainment via the social media route. Defender Andrew Robertson and midfielder/defender James Milner made a video, for the club’s web channel, in which they discussed the best sitcoms in British history.
As always with these kinds of lists, everything is highly debatable. What’s not debatable is just how much midfielder Jordan Henderson means to the club. The team captain, who signed from Sunderland for around £16 million in 2011, was considered a massive flop at first.
Now he’s an essential part of the engine that makes the high performance LFC engine hum. ESPN FC has a profile piece on his amazing comeback story today. And today, the club’s Twitter account re-visited his man of the match performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.
A captain's display ??#FlashbackFriday to @JHenderson's sublime @carlsberg MOTM performance at @Wolves, including a goal and an assist ??? pic.twitter.com/kBQr9zSDh9
— Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 8, 2020
And finally, Jurgen Klopp was asked what retired player he would sign today if given the opportunity. He said it was an easy choice– Steven Gerrard, who actually left the club for the L.A. Galaxy, just months before the German assumed the reigns of the team.
