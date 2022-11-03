Tactical masterminds Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte will do battle at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this weekend. That’s right, it is time for the latest edition of Tottenham versus Liverpool. Liverpool’s form this season has been harder to read than a doctor’s handwriting. The Reds have been up and down like a yo-yo.

Victories against Napoli and Manchester City have been overshadowed by defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. Liverpool is officially European football’s Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment.

All the headlines following the win over the undefeated Serie A side from Naples suggested ‘Klopp has solved Liverpool’s dilemma.’

But any Liverpool fan reading this knows that this has been proclaimed many times before this season. Following the Bournemouth game. The Rangers game. The City game. Merseyside fans have encountered false dawns after almost every win so far this season.

Tottenham vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 30% Draw 26% Liverpool 44%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 26pts WWLLW Liverpool 9th, 16pts LWWLL

Team News

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are all long-term absentees for the Reds. That trio will not only miss the World Cup, but they are unlikely to return to the pitch until the Premier League return on Boxing Day.

Elsewhere Naby Keita and Joel Matip are on the mend from their respective injuries. The two have the sixth of November penciled in as a potential return date.

Much like Spurs, Liverpool suffered their own player getting a facial injury in the Champions League. Unlike Son Heung Min, however, the injury to James Milner doesn’t seem to be that serious and he is likely to be available for selection this weekend.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This is a must-win match for Liverpool. Lose here and not only is the top four gone as a realistic target, but European football will be a long way away. Everything is on the line here. As flawed as Liverpool has been this season, they have shown up in the big matches. Tottenham has always been a stern challenge for the Reds. All these ingredients make for one helluva match up.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories