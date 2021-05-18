It doesn’t get much more dramatic than Liverpool’s Sunday fixture at West Brom. With their Champions League hopes dwindling, goalkeeper Alisson rescued the squad at the death, heading in a corner deep into added time. The Brazilian made history, becoming the first goalkeeper to score via a header in Premier League history.
While it was a big win for the Reds, the work is not done, and there are still two big matches remaining. The first of those comes in midweek, with the Reds final away match of the season at Burnley.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are 1.26 favorites on the road Wednesday night according to gg.bet sports while Burnley are 10.98 underdogs, while odds on a draw are 7.0. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
James Milner is back in training for Liverpool, and should be available if called upon Wednesday. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be available, giving Liverpool more options. Naby Keita is set to miss the trip to Burnley.
Ozan Kabak is out for the year, likely ending his time with the club. He arrived on loan in January and helped Liverpool solidify their defense. The news is slightly better on Diogo Jota. Over the weekend Liverpool announced the forward was likely out for the season. While he will miss the trip to Burnley, there is a small chance he returns for the final match of the year at home.
Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are still rehabbing and hopeful to be ready for the start of next season.
Top-4 Battle
Heading into Wednesday’s match, Liverpool should have a better idea of what they need to do in the final two matches of the season.
The Reds sit fifth in the table, but within striking distance of Chelsea and Leicester. Those two clubs play Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. A Leicester win or draw would really put Liverpool in control of their own destiny. A Chelsea win and Liverpool would still be in good shape, but goal difference could come into play with Leicester.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind