Liverpool Team News vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Milner, Firmino

The last thing Liverpool FC needed right now was more fixture pile-up, but unfortunately its exactly what they got in mid-week. A draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round means they now face a replay in that competition, and when you have an overworked squad like this, one that has endured major injury problems most of this season, you don’t want to put even more tread on the tires.

But before that replay comes a league clash with surprise side Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that has designs on qualifying for European football next season.

Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Jan 14, 2023, at 3 pm UK at the Amex Stadium

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 46% Draw 26% Brighton 28%

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 6th, 28 pts LWWW Brighton 8th, 27 pts WLWLW

Team News for Both Sides

The good news for Liverpool is that James Milner (thigh) and Roberto Firmino (calf) are healing, and find themselves in contention to feature here. The bad news is that Diogo Jota (calf), Arthur (thigh), Virgil van Dijk (thigh) and Luis Diaz (knee) Remain out. Switching over to the Seagulls, Leandro Trossard (calf) is a doubt while Jakub Moder (knee) remains a long term absentee. That’s it on the fitness front. Everyone else is good to go.

