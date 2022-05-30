2022 Liverpool FC Squad Assessment, Contract Situation: Midfield

What a season the 2021/22 season turned out to be for Liverpool FC. Two trophies, a Champions League final, and 92 points in the league are a tremendous return for the club. Jurgen Klopp and his squad will have every right to feel a little disappointed as the two most significant trophies eluded them by the smallest margin.
After a parade through Merseyside to celebrate their season with their fans, the players will head off on a well-deserved break. Meanwhile, the staff will begin the hard work of list management.
Deciding on who will stay and who will go. Some decisions will be easy, some will be tricky, and some will be downright hard.
I am going to go through the Liverpool first team and make my own decisions about the squad. I’ll give my two cents worth, and you can let me know in the comments if you agree or disagree.
It is time to talk about the midfielders.
MIDFIELD
Jordan Henderson (57 Appearances 3 Goals 7 Assists) Contract Expiry 30/6/25
The captain. The heartbeat of the club. Plays his role tirelessly. And this season was no different. He saw his role diminished ever so slightly as the fixtures piled up but is no less important than he was 12 months ago.
Signed a contract extension this season after some nonsense rumors started about him leaving the club. He will play at Liverpool until he retires. Going nowhere.
Fabinho (48/8/1) Contract Expiry 30/6/26
A vital cog in the Liverpool midfield. Had his colors lowered in the Champions League final, but is one of the world’s best when in his position he is fit. Hard to see a Liverpool midfield without him next year and beyond.
At 28 years old, his best years are arguably still ahead of him.
Naby Keita (40/4/3) Contract Expiry 30/6/23
Naby Keita is the most polarizing signing of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool. He has all the tools to be a superstar. His reliability from a fitness standpoint severely lets him down.
We saw more of him this season than any other season when he has been at Liverpool. The jury is still out. And with just a year to go on his current deal, that is not an influential position to be in.
I’m on the fence with Keita – I wouldn’t be too upset f he got sold this transfer window, it also wouldn’t bother me if Jurgen wants him to stick around.
Curtis Jones (27/1/4) Contract Expiry 30/6/25
It was a funny old season for Curtis Jones. The Liverpool-born and bred youngster is one of the Liverpool academy’s success stories. They gave him plenty of opportunities to impress and besides one Champions League fixture against Porto; he failed to grasp them.
He is still only 21, however, and still developing as a footballer. I expect him to be around for another year.
Thiago (39/2/5) Contract Expiry 30/6/24
This was the season that we finally saw what Thiago Alcantara can bring to this brilliant side. One of the best passers in the world, Thiago was incredible this season. Check out his assist for Sadio Mane’s opener versus Wolves on Championship Sunday for evidence.
Hopefully, he gets a full pre-season under his belt and can avoid the treatment room next season.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (29/3/3) Contract Expiry 30/6/23
It simply has not happened for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool. In the run-in to the 2018 Champions League final, it was looking like inspired business to poach him from Arsenal. Then he got that knee injury.
He has never fully recovered from that to regain his status within the squad. It is time for him to move on for the sake of his own career.
James Milner (39/0/3) Contract Expiry 30/6/22
I’ll be sad to see James Milner leave the club. Possibly one of the best free transfers Liverpool has ever signed. It is uncertain that he is out the door. His contract expires in a little over a month, however, and there has been no news regarding him getting a new deal.
If he leaves, who could begrudge him a fairytale finish to his career at Leeds United, where it all started for him almost 20 years ago?
MY TWO CENTS
We could see some significant movement in the Liverpool midfield this off-season. Particularly with Milner and Oxlade Chamberlain likely to leave and Naby Keita a possible departure, given his contract situation.
Club legend Steven Gerrard has already highlighted the need for a goal-scoring midfielder. I agree and think that is a need that desperately needs to be filled this transfer window regardless of outgoings.
There is no lack of academy options in the midfield also, and we know Jurgen Klopp has a penchant for developing talent rather than buying it.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast.
