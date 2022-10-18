Liverpool will follow up their incredible victory against Manchester City with a home fixture against West Ham this week. Liverpool produced the performance of the season as they halted City’s 21-match winning streak and prevented prolific scorer Erling Haaland goalless.

It was also notable as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net again. It was his fourth goal in just two matches playing in a more central role. Joe Gomez also drew plaudits playing in his natural center-back position.

The Reds will be extra confident considering their recent form against West Ham at Anfield. Liverpool has lost just one of their last 49 home fixtures against The Irons. The single loss in that run came all the way back in 2015.

That day, they lost 3-0 under Brendan Rodgers just prior to the start of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Liverpool vs West Ham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm UK at Anfield

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 67% Draw 19% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 13pts WDDLW West Ham 12lth, 11pts LLWWD

Team News

It wouldn’t be a Liverpool match without them suffering an injury, it seems. The latest victim of the Liverpool injury curse is Portuguese forward Diogo Jota. Jota went down in injury time against City and was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate also missed the City victory through injury and are unlikely to be available for this midweek clash against West Ham.

Here are the latest comments from Jurgen Klopp about the rest of the players in the treatment room heading into this clash.

Luis Diaz (Knee)

“Six to eight weeks, we will see. He looks like a quick healer, but we will see. Could have been worse.” [Oct 11]

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (Thigh)

“They’re in a good way; they do big sessions, but Naby and Ox [are] still a little bit away.” [Oct 07]

Naby Keita (Thigh)

“They’re in a good way; they do big sessions, but Naby and Ox [are] still a little bit away.” [Oct 07]

Arthur Melo (Thigh)

“In the last session before the Rangers’ game, in a normal situation, he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be.” [Oct 07]

Stuey’s Two Cents

All the talk surrounding Liverpool since their victory over City has been about how they have turned a corner. We are not convinced. It was a wonderful week for The Reds. There is no question about that, but there are still plenty of issues at Anfield. Liverpool is a long way away from their best and they can ill afford to take a victory here as a given.

