Liverpool FC Team News vs Manchester United: Matip, Keita, Jota

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host rival Manchester United. The 205th meeting between the two biggest clubs in England has added meaning, with the teams sitting 1-2 in the table.
Manchester United are three points ahead of Liverpool as the Reds have sputtered in league play in recent weeks, going winless in their last three matches. Playing at home, they don’t want to fall six points behind United at the midway point of the season.
Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
United team news: go here
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here
Kick off: 5:30 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 17
US Viewing Options: sadly and unfortunately, Peacock Premium only, no TV
Injury News
Liverpool hoped to have Joel Matip back for Sunday’s match, but it doesn’t appear like the centerback will be ready. Jurgen Klopp was coy about Matip’s availability in his press conference, saying he may be available, but it would take a small miracle to happen.
Naby Keita is still out with injury, as is Diogo Jota. All three players are set to return in the coming weeks, while it is still longer for Virgil VanDijk and Joe Gomez.
Liverpool scoring drought
During Liverpool’s winless stretch over the holiday period, the big problem has been the lack of goal scoring. Liverpool have scored just one goal in their past three PL matches, even going more than 250 minutes without a goal.
Jurgen Klopp went stronger than expected in the FA Cup last week, hoping some starters could find their form. Both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the FA Cup tie against Aston Villa. If Liverpool are going to make a push for their second-straight title, they need their top players to start performing better, and soon.
Betting Odds
Liverpool (-106) are the favorites while Manchester United (+250) are substantial underdogs. Odds for a draw are +270.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
The over reliance on Salah and Mane is our undoing. This guys have forgotten how to shoot on target. Yet everyone is talking about the defense that is doing very well. If I have my way, I would drop Salah and Mane on the bench and gamble with some academy stickers and proof a point.